Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 4 Fall

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 4 of the 2017 fall sports season— sponsored by OrthoConnecticut. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.
The week 3 winners were Sophia Thagouras of the Westhill girls volleyball team and Colton Nicholas of the Trumbull football team.
The week 4 winners (voting will be open until Sunday, October 15, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, October 16 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.
💻 Find out what games are on HAN Network this week
📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone
📱 Follow HAN Network on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Snapchat
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Chris Druin, Brien McMahon football
Druin passed for 139 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 85 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown to seal the win, when the Senators topped Ludlowe 32-13. The win snapped a 14-game losing streak for McMahon.
Laudo Cardona, Stamford boys soccer
Cardona’s goal with 17 minutes to play gave Stamford a 1-0 road win over Staples in a meeting between two of the FCIAC’s top teams. The Black Knights improved to 8-2 with the win.
Greg Gatto, Ridgefield football
Gatto, a senior quarterback, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in Ridgefield’s 24-20 road victory over Staples. Gatto’s one-yard TD pass to Luke Gaydos in the final two minutes capped a late drive that got Ridgefield the win, after Staples had rallied from an early 17-0 deficit.
A.J. Laccona, Westhill football
Laccona, the Vikings’ junior quarterback, threw four touchdown passes when Westhill improved to 4-1 this fall with a 45-27 win over Capital Prep on Saturday. Laccona’s TD passes covered 30, 6, 25, and 2 yards.
Jason Weinstein, Trumbull boys soccer
Weinstein scored twice in the Eagles’ 3-1 win over Westhill on Tuesday, and then added a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout of town rival St. Joseph on Saturday. In the game with Westhill, the score was tied midway through the second half when Weinstein scored in the 62nd and 68th minutes to push Trumbull to victory.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Tessa Albrecht, Norwalk field hockey
Albrecht powered the Bears offense on a career afternoon when the freshman scored three goals and added two assists in the Bears’ 7-0 victory over St. Joseph. The win kept the Bears in the top 4 of the FCIAC and just a game behind first place Darien.
Bridget Fatse, St. Joseph girl volleyball
The senior Fatse had a busy week as the Cadets went 3-0. Bridget picked up 18 kills and six aces in the 3-2 victory over Danbury High. She also had 16 kills and two aces in St. Joseph’s 3-0 win over Stamford and 15 kills and added five more digs in a win over Westhill.
Katie Ramsay, Darien girls soccer
The Blue Wave’s leading scorer Ramsay continued her offensive dominance this season scoring all three of Darien’s goals in their 3-2 victory over Fairfield Warde. Ramsay’s season total is now up to 15 through 11 games.
Faith Arnold, Ridgefield soccer
Arnold, a freshman forward, factored in both goals as the Tigers defeated Wilton, 2-0. Arnold assisted on Caitlin Slaminko’s 1st half goal and then scored herself on a beautiful individual effort that included several scintillating dribbling moves and a textbook shot into the upper corner of the Wilton net.
Maggie O’Gorman, Greenwich field hockey
O’Gorman had a hat trick as the Greenwich Cardinals doubled up the Wilton Warriors, 4-2, in a key FCIAC game on Saturday. The senior scored twice in the first half when the Cards built a 3-1 lead, and added her team’s lone tally of the second half.
Vote below by Sunday, October 15, 2017:
Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, October 16 to find out who won and hear who the next week’s nominees are.
If you don’t see the voting poll, click here.