Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 4 Winter

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated 10 male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 4 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.

The Week 3 Winners were Theo Moore of the Darien boys basketball team, and Mary Leydon of the Stamford/Westhill/Staples girls ice hockey team.

The week 4 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:45 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Drew Connolly, Wilton boys basketball

Connolly scored a career-high 27 points as the Warriors held off the Darien Blue Wave, 59-56, at Zeoli Field House last Tuesday. He scored 13 of those points in the fourth quarter and was 9-for-10 on free throws. Connolly’s performance helped Wilton overcome injuries to Jack Williams and Matt Kronenberg, as it improved to 10-0.

Giacomo Brancato, Fairfield Warde boys basketball

In a 69-46 victory over New Canaan, Brancato became the first Warde player to score 1,000 career points. A senior guard who missed time two seasons ago while undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Brancato finished with 15 points in the win, boosting his career total to 1,012.

Nico Laveris, Stamford boys basketball

Nico Laveris poured in 33 points to lead Stamford to a 78-68 overtime victory over St. Joseph in Trumbull. Laveris made five three-pointers, and was 6-for-7 shooting from the foul line.

Mike Ceci, Greenwich wrestling

Ceci, a senior, picked up the 100th victory of his career during the Cardinals’ 42-27 victory over the Ludlowe Falcons last Wednesday at Greenwich High School. Wrestling at 160 pounds, Ceci pinned Stan Godlewski in 2:55 for the milestone win.

Christian Compolatarro, Stamford/Westhill Ice Hockey

Compolatarro racked up 39 saves to earn a shutout in the Stamford/Westhill co-op’s 3-0 win over St. Joseph Saturday at Terry Conners Rink. It was the first victory of the season over a Div. I opponent for Stamford/Westhill, which has won five of its last six games to improve to 7-4.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Andrea O’Connor, Stamford girls basketball

O’Connor delivered a double-double in the Black Knight’s 59-50 win over the Greenwich Cardinals Tuesday at Stamford High School. The junior led the Knights with 12 points and was strong on the glass with 10 rebounds.

Taylor Guarino, Fairfield girls ice hockey

Guarino scored a power-play goal 29 seconds into overtime to give the Fairfield co-op team a dramatic 3-2 victory over the New Canaan Rams Thursday at the Darien Ice House. Fairfield had trailed 2-0 in the second period, but scored three unanswered goals to get the win. Guarino fired her shot through traffic early in the OT and the puck found the net.

Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury Indoor Track & Field

Bridget Chiaravelle won three events as the Danbury Hatters claimed the FCIAC’s Western Division championship Saturday at Staples High School. A senior, Chiaravelle finished first in the 50-meter hurdles (8.14), the 50-meter dash (7.09), and the 300-meter dash (43.24).

Claire Gulbin, Wilton girls basketball

averaged nearly 18 points per game — including a career-high 20 points in a 47-36 win over Darien on Jan. 24 — to lead the Wilton High girls basketball team to three wins in a span of four days last week. The Warriors (8-5) also beat Brookfield 58-42 and Trinity Catholic 59-18.

Ashley Lynch, St. Joseph girls basketball

Ashley Lynch scored 12 points in the Cadets’ 58-40 win over Westhill High. She added five assists and four steals to her stat line. Three of her baskets came from behind the three-point line.

Vote below by Sunday, Feb 5, 2017:

Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, Feb 6.

If you don’t see the voting poll, click here.

