Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 5 Fall

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 5 of the 2017 fall sports season— sponsored by OrthoConnecticut. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.
The week 4 winners were Bridget Fatse of the St. Joseph girls volleyball team and AJ Laccona of the Westhill football squad.
The week 5 winners (voting will be open until Sunday, October 22, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, October 23 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.
💻 Find out what games are on HAN Network this week
📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone
📱 Follow HAN Network on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Snapchat
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Gavin Muir, Greenwich football
Muir, the Cardinals’ junior quarterback, passed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for a 72-yard score in the fourth quarter, sealing a 36-21 victory over New Canaan on Saturday. The win kept the Cards’ unbeaten at 4-0 and snapped their six-game losing streak against the Rams.
Jack Joyce, Darien football
Joyce fired five touchdown passes as the Darien Blue Wave rolled over Staples, 32-6, on Friday. The senior quarterback was 18-of-31 passing for 245 yards, throwing touchdowns to 4 different receivers, while helping Darien stretch its winning streak to 30 games.
David Summers, St. Joseph football
Summers tossed four touchdown passes, including three in the fourth quarter, when the Cadets rallied back from a 35-10 deficit to defeat Ridgefield, 38-35. Summers also ran for a 1-yard touchdown. He completed 31 of his 45 total passes tallying 307 yards.
Jackson Mitchell, Ridgefield football
The junior receiver was unstoppable for the Tigers. Mitchell had 17 receptions, for 246 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s shootout with St. Joseph, which the Cadets ended up winning 38-35.
Joe Gjinaj, Fairfield Warde football
Gjinaj registered three sacks in Fairfield Warde’s 27-0 victory over Danbury, leading a defense that recorded the Mustangs’ first shutout in eight years. He also helped the Mustangs offense by running for a 26-yard touchdown.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Zoe Harris, Greenwich cross country
Harris, a sophomore, won the Cardinals’ last dual meet of the season, covering the 2.9-mile course at Greenwich Point in 19:25.03. The Cardinals swept Darien, Wilton and Westhill to finish the regular season 14-1 and claim the FCIAC West Division championship
Megan Mercer, Danbury girls volleyball
Mercer had 27 assists, 12 service points, five aces, four kills and three digs from her setter position to lead the Hatters to their 11th win of the season, a 3-0 victory over Norwalk High on Friday.
Francis Mirabile, Norwalk field hockey
Mirabile scored both Norwalk goals as the Bears handed the Darien Blue Wave their first loss of the season, 2-1, on Tuesday. Both teams are at the top of the league standings, as Darien is 12-1-1 and Norwalk is 12-1-0. Mirabelle scored three goals and added two assists to her ledger when the Bears defeated Danbury High, 8-0, on Saturday.
Esme Hunter, Staples girls swimming
Hunter set a school record in the 100 freestyle (58.79) when the Wreckers defeated Norwalk/McMahon on Friday. Hunter also placed first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.07) and was part of two Staples winning relay teams.
Chloe Ortolano, Brien McMahon girls soccer
Ortolano scored two goals as McMahon continued its quest for a first-ever FCIAC playoff berth with a 4-1 triumph over Westhill. The Senators improved their record to 8-2-2 with the win.
Vote below by Sunday, October 22, 2017:
Oops! We could not locate your form.
Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, October 23 to find out this weeks winners.
If you don’t see the voting poll, click here.