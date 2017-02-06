Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 5 Winter

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 5 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.

The Week 4 Winners were Christian Compolattaro of the Stamford-Westhill boys hockey team and Taylor Guarino of Fairfield co-op girls hockey team.

The week 5 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jakob Camacho, Danbury wrestling team

Pinned his opponent at 120 pounds in 51 seconds to lead Hatters to 57-16 victory over rivals Fairfield Warde on Wednesday afternoon. Hatters improved to 9-1.

Tyler Gleen, Trumbull track and field

Gleen pulled off a rare double at the FCIAC championship meet, winning a sprint and a distance race. Gleen finished first in the 300-meter dash with a time of 36.61 seconds and won the 1,000-meter run in a time of two minutes, 33.20 seconds.

Gunnar Granito, New Canaan Boys Hockey

Granito scored three times this week in wins against Trumbull and rival Darien. The sophomore scored twice to break the Wave’s back in a 4-1 Rams victory at Darien Ice House on Saturday, to make it 2-0 for NC over its rival that it had rarely managed to beat in recent years.

Tim Kane, Warde wrestling

Kane reached a career milestone with 167 wins, setting a new record for the Fairfield-Warde program. A senior, Kane went 5-0 during the past week, winning all five of his matches via pinfalls.

Charlie Adl, New Canaan swimming and diving

Adl, a senior, won four events as the Rams’ knocked off defending FCIAC and State Open champion Greenwich, 97-89, Saturday night at the GHS pool. New Canaan is 8-0 this season, while Greenwich suffered its first loss. Adl won the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.65) and 100-yard freestyle (48.32), and also anchored winning relay teams in the 200 freestyle (1:30.13) and 400 freestyle (3:18.82).

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury track and field

After winning three events at the FCIAC West Divisionals, Chiaravalle repeated the feat at the FCIAC championship meet, helping Danbury defend its conference title. Chiaravalle finished first in the 55-meter dash, the 55-meter hurdles, and the 300-meter dash.

Emily Philippides, Greenwich track and field

Philippides won two individual events and was part of a first-place relay for Greenwich at the FCIAC championship. Philippides set a meet record with her time of 2:58.11 in the 1,000-meter run and also triumphed in the 1,600-meter run. In addition, she anchored Greenwich’s winning 4×400 relay team.

Shania Osborne, Warde girls basketball

Osborne had a double-double in the Mustangs’ 58-46 victory over Darien on Wednesday. Osborne racked up 12 points and 14 rebounds, while adding four blocks. Warde won its seventh straight game and has 10 wins in its last 11 games.

Lia Zavattaro, Greenwich track and field

Zavattaro jumped past the rest of the field at the FCIAC Championships winning the girls pole vault with a final height of 11’06. The junior tied the meets record and beat the rest of the field by 3 inches on her way to the gold medal.

Lexi Lucas, Danbury cheerleading

Lexi helped lead the Danbury Hatters to an FCIAC championship defeating 2x defending champion Fairfield Ludlowe by a score of 175.9 – 175.6. Lexi was the top scorer at the 2017 FCIAC Cheerleading championship and was also selected to the All-FCIAC cheerleading team for this season.

