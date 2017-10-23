Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 6 Fall

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 6 of the 2017 fall sports season— sponsored by OrthoConnecticut. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.
The week 5 winners were Francis Mirabile of the Norwalk field hockey team and Joe Gjinaj of the Fairfield Warde football team.
The week 6 winners (voting will be open until Sunday, October 29, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, October 30 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Diante Vines, Danbury football
Vines opened the scoring with a 97-yard return of an interception for a touchdown when Danbury defeated Trumbull High, 39-27, on Saturday. Vines also added a 55 yard touchdown run, as the Hatters posted their first win of the season.
Jason Weinstein, Trumbull boys soccer
Weinstein scored two goals and added an assist when the Eagles defeated Trinity Catholic, 6-0, on Wednesday. The senior also scored Trumbull’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Bridgeport Central on Friday.
Ben Seiple, Staples cross country
Seiple won the individual championship at the FCIAC cross country championships, running the Wickham 5K course in 15:27, winning the race by 17 seconds. The Staples’ captains finished the race in 1st, 2nd and 3rd earning the Wreckers a second consecutive FCIAC title.
Alex Zarikos, New Canaan boys soccer
Zarikos had hat tricks in back-to-back games as the Rams upset the Ridgefield Tigers 3-1, and shut out the St. Joseph Cadets 3-0, last week. Zarikos scored on a pair of breakaways during the first half against Ridgefield, adding the final tally off a corner kick in the second half.
Jorel Johnson, Bridgeport Central football
Johnson ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as Central defeated McMahon, 26-7, for its first win of the season. Johnson, the Hilltoppers quarterback, produced a game changing moment when he completed a 25-yard pass on a fourth-down play that set up his team’s first touchdown.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Morgan McCormick, Wilton cross country
McCormick successfully defended her FCIAC championship, winning with a time of 13:44.83. A senior, McCormick increased her lead during the race’s second mile and crossed the finish line over a minute before second place. McCormick’s time was the 4th fastest ever at the FCIAC championship race.
Elena Ball, St. Joseph girls volleyball
Ball had 21 kills and eight digs as the Cadets remained unbeaten in FCIAC defeating Brien McMahon 3-2 on Friday afternoon. St. Joseph is 13-0 in the FCIAC and 16-1 overall. Ball had 16 kills and two service aces in another 5 set Cadets victory, beating Ludlowe 3-2 on Wednesday.
Meghan Ahearn, Trumbull girls soccer
Ahearn had two goals and an assist, as the Eagles won 7-0 versus Bridgeport Central on Friday. Trumbull improved to 9-3-3 with the victory. Meghan also picked up three assists in the Eagles’ 8-0 victory over Trinity Catholic on Wednesday.
Emma Wheeler, New Canaan girls volleyball
Wheeler, the Rams’ junior setter, racked up 30 assists as New Canaan defeated the rival Darien Blue Wave, 3-2, last Wednesday. She also contributed nine digs to the defensive effort. It was New Canaan’s first victory over Darien since 2002. After missing the state tournament the past two seasons, the Rams are 11-6 this year.
Nina Bakuradze, Westhill girls volleyball
A defensive specialist, Bakuradze had 38 assists and eight service points in a 3-1 win over McMahon and 40 digs and 14 service points in a 3-2 triumph over Stamford. Westhill improved its record to 12-5 with the victories.
