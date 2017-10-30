Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 7 Fall

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 7 of the 2017 fall sports season— sponsored by OrthoConnecticut. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks
The week 6 winners were Meghan Ahern of the Trumbull girls soccer team and Diante Vines of Danbury football.
The week 7 winners (voting will be open until Sunday, November 5, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, November 6 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.
💻 Find out what games are on HAN Network this week
📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone
📱 Follow HAN Network on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Snapchat
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Grant Morse, New Canaan football
Morse, a Ram linebacker and co-captain, had a record-setting day as a kicker with four field goals in New Canaan’s 33-14 win over the Pascack Valley Indians. The four field goals broke the old NCHS record of three set by Peter Swindell in 2013, and also tied the state record, and his 15 kicking points also broke a Ram record set by Swindell. Morse’s had field goals of 43 and 33 yards, and two of 21 yards.
David Mollenthiel, Danbury boys soccer
Mollenthiel, the Hatters’ keeper, collected 12 saves in eighth-seeded Danbury’s 1-0 overtime win against No. 1 Ridgefield in the FCIAC quarterfinals. Mollenthiel and the Danbury defense earned the shutout victory after Felipe Alves scored in the 86th minute.
Sebastian Echeverri, Norwalk boys soccer
Echeverri’s goal off a corner kick early in the second half was the difference as the Bears defeated Stamford, 1-0, in an FCIAC quarterfinal game. Sebastian and the Bears will look to pull off another upset now in the semifinals taking on 2nd ranked
Jael Negron, Greenwich football
Negron, a wide receiver, caught three touchdown passes as Greenwich remained unbeaten with a 42-20 triumph over Fairfield Ludlowe. Negron snagged TD passes of 22 and four yards from quarterback Gavin Muir and then hauled in a 48-yard scoring toss from fellow receiver Henry Saleeby on a trick play.
Nicholas Moussavian, Trumbull boys soccer
The senior scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute in the Eagles quarterfinal match against Fairfield Ludlowe. Moussavain buried his shot just inside the left post past an outstretched Cam Pelle, leading Trumbull to a 1-0 victory and into the FCIAC semifinals.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Emma Rothkopf, Wilton field hockey
Rothkopf scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime as Wilton defeated Staples, 4-3, in a wild FCIAC quarterfinal game on Friday. Rothkopf’s first goal came during the second half and gave Wilton a 3-1 lead before Staples came back to tie it. She then scored on a penalty stroke 1:10 into the second OT to end the game.
Tessa Albrecht, Norwalk field hockey
Albrecht had a hand in all three of Norwalk’s goals as the Bears shut out New Canaan, 3-0, in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Friday. Albrecht scored once and assisted on goals by Jacqueline and Frances Mirabile.
Sarah Grinalds, Fairfield Ludlowe girls swimming
The senior showed both speed and stamina in winning the 50-meter freestyle and the 500-meter freestyle in Ludlowe’s victory over Warde on Thursday. She also swam the first leg in the Falcons’ winning 400-meter freestyle relay.
Veronica O’Rourke, St. Joseph girls soccer
O’Rourke and the Cadets won a 2-1 decision over Brien McMahon in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Friday. A senior, O’Rourke had eight saves to help slow down the highly charged Senators.
Caitlin Slaminko, Ridgefield girls soccer
Slaminko, a sophomore striker, scored the only goal in fourth-seed Ridgefield’s 1-0 win over fifth-seed Darien in the FCIAC quarterfinals. Slaminko converted a pass from Faith Arnold with just under seven minutes to play.
Vote below by Sunday, November 5, 2017:
Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, October 30 to find out this weeks winners.
If you don’t see the voting poll, click here.