Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 7 Winter

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 7 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.

The Week 6 Winners were Jack Conley of the New Canaan indoor track and field and Kim Kockenmeister of Greenwich girls basketball.

The week 7 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jakob Camacho, Danbury wrestling: Camacho won four consecutive pinfall victories to capture the 120-pound championship at the CIAC Class LL wrestling tournament this weekend. Camacho, who is 30-1 this season, won all of his state matches in the first period, including a victory in 1:51 against No. 2 Chandler Duhaime of Shelton in the final. The Hatters repeated as Class LL champs, winning by more than 80 points.

Safir Scott, Greenwich indoor track & field: Scott was a double-winner at the CIAC Class LL track and field championships in New Haven last Wednesday. A senior, Scott finished first in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches, and won the long jump at 21 feet, 5.75 inches.

Dutreil Contavio, Trinity Catholic basketball: Contavio, a 6’5” junior forward, had a huge week for the Crusaders scoring 28 points and grabbing 15 rebounds as Trinity topped Bassick, 90-85. Contavio followed up his double double performance by scoring 24 points in the Crusaders’ 71-66 win over #1 Trumbull.

Alex Preston, Darien basketball: Preston finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots in Darien’s 59-42 triumph over Westhill. Preston scored his 1,000th career point in the victory, which clinched a spot in the FCIAC playoffs for the Blue Wave. In an earlier game last week, Preston had 31 points to lead Darien past St. Joseph, 72-68.

Terrell Cunningham, Danbury indoor track & field: Cunningham won the 300-meter dash and helped the Hatters’ 4×400 relay team set a meet record during the CIAC Class LL track and field championships last Wednesday in New Haven. Cunningham ran the anchor leg of the 4×400, which finished in 3:38.94, breaking the old record of 3:29.07, set by Staples in 2011. Cunningham also won the 300 dash in 36.42, and was second in the 600-meter run in 1:22.38. Danbury won the Class LL title.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Gabby Laccona, Westhill basketball: Laccona made four 3-pointers to lead the Black Knights to a 56-52 win over Brien McMahon. With the victory, Westhill qualified for the state tournament.

Katie Daileader, Darien hockey: With her goal against SWS in Darien’s last week of regular season play, Katie Daileader accomplishes something rare: a freshman goal-scoring leader. Daileader has 18, and her 25 points puts her at second leading scorer on the team.

Kelly Jagodzinksi, Stamford basketball: Jagodzinski scored a career-best 17 points to help the Black Knights defeat the Danbury Hatters, 66-42, in the FCIAC tournament quarterfinals Saturday in Ridgefield. Nine of her points game on three three-point baskets, and her performance helped make up for the absence of leading scored Alexa Kellner.

Caroline Curnal, Ridgefield basketball: Curnal led the Tigers with a double-double, as they defeated the Greenwich Cardinals, 74-61, in the FCIAC tournament quarterfinals Saturday in Ridgefield. Curnal netted a game-high 23 points with 10 rebounds, and also had five steals.

Claudia Tucci, Trumbull basketball: Tucci scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Eagles over eighth-seed Staples, 54-37, in the FCIAC quarterfinals, setting up a rematch against Fairfield Warde the only team to defeat the Eagles this season.

Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, Feb 27, to find out who won and hear who the next week’s nominees are.

