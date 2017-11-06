Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 8 Fall

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 8 of the 2017 fall sports season— sponsored by OrthoConnecticut. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks

The week 7 winners were Tessa Albrecht of the Norwalk field hockey team and Jael Negron of the Greenwich football team.

The week 8 winners (voting will be open until Sunday, November 12, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, November 13 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jude Andrzejewski, St. Joseph football

Andrzejewski intercepted a pass that he returned for a touchdown, forced a fumble that led to another score, and posted four quarterback sacks to lead St. Joseph to a 49-9 win over Staples on Saturday.

Zaire Ragin, Westhill football

Ragan recorded a state-record 6.5 quarterback sacks when the Vikings posted a state-best 15 sacks in a 29-21 victory over Trumbull High on Saturday. Westhill is 6-2.

Matt Cerminaro, Fairfield Warde football

Cerminaro ran for two scores and threw for another touchdown leading the Mustangs to a 32-29 victory over Brien McMahon on Friday. Cerminaro ran for 84 yards, passed for 123, and ran for a two-point conversion as Warde improved to 4-4.

Federico Irigoyen, Greenwich boys soccer

Irigoyen’s goal in the 10th minute was all the scoring in the FCIAC boys soccer final, as the Cardinals defeated Trumbull 1-0 for the league championship Thursday at Norwalk High School. Irigoyen, a senior, scored on a direct kick, putting his shot past the Eagles’ wall and into the lower left corner of the net.

Josh Evans, Fairfield Ludlowe football

Evans, the Falcons’ quarterback, passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns defeated the Danbury Hatters, 29-28, Saturday in Danbury. The victory was the Falcons’ first of the season and ended a 18-game losing streak which dated back to Nov. 6, 2015. A senior captain, Evans completed 24-of-36 passes and did not thrown an interception.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Maggy Egan, Greenwich girls volleyball

Egan earned MVP honors after leading Greenwich to a three-game sweep of St. Joseph in the FCIAC championship match on Saturday, A senior, Egan the sliced and diced from her outside hitter position and finished with 21 kills to go with 7 service aces.

Veronica O’Rourke, St. Joseph soccer

O’Rourke knocked away what would have been a tying goal just before time expired when the Cadets defeated Staples High, 1-0, to win the FCIAC title on Friday night. O’Rourke, a senior, finished with 11 saves, as St. Joseph won the final after finishing as runner-up the past two years.

Claire Ross, New Canaan diving

Ross, a junior, won the FCIAC diving championship with a score of 493.20 last Thursday at Westhill High School. Ross’s total edged the 489.90 scored by Greenwich’s Kate Russack. New Canaan divers scored 32 points at the diving final, second only to Greenwich.

Sarah Grinalds, Fairfield Ludlowe swimming

Grinalds was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer at the FCIAC championship meet, held Saturday night at Greenwich High School. Grinalds, a senior, won the 50 freestyle in 23.47, and the 500 freestyle in 4:59.22, and was part of the Falcons’ 200 freestyle relay team, which finished first in 1:37.64.

Kiki Tropsa, Darien field hockey

Tropsa scored two goals as Darien defeated Wilton, 3-0, in the FCIAC championship game. It was the third conference title in five years for the Blue Wave.

Vote below by Sunday, November 12, 2017:

