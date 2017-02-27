Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 8 Winter

Eight Fairfield County student-athletes have nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 8 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.

The Week 7 winners were Gabby Laccona of Westhill basketball and Dutreil Contavio of Trinity Catholic basketball.

The week 8 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, Mar 6, at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Kyle Fields, Danbury wrestling: Fields won a stacked 126-pound weight class as past of a dominating performance for the Danbury Hatters at the CIAC State Open this weekend in New Haven. Fields was 4-0 with two pins. He knocked off the top-ranked Mel Ortiz of New Milford, 3-2, in the semifinals, and then defeated New Canaan’s Tyler Sung, 5-2 in the title bout. Danbury scored 202.5 points to win the Open crown by more than 100.

Christian Compolatarro, Stamford/Westhill ice hockey: Compolatarro amassed 39 saves to lead the Stamford/Westhill co-op team to a 3-0 victory over the St. Joseph Cadets in the FCIAC playdowns Saturday at Terry Connors Rink. The senior goalie also blanked Greenwich last Tuesday, helping the co-op team qualify for the FCIAC tournament.

Javon Hernandez, Danbury basketball: Danbury’s Javon Hernandez scored 21 points to help tip the seventh seed Hatters towards a 59-56 upset over second seed Darien in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Nick Laudati, Ridgefield basketball: Laudati’s basket at the buzzer gave Ridgefield a 63-61 triumph over Fairfield Warde in the FCIAC quarterfinals. A 6’7” senior center, Laudati finished the game with seven points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Adernys DeJesus, Greenwich gymnastics: DeJesus, a sophomore, won three of four events and took the all-around title, as the Greenwich Cardinals repeated as CIAC Class L gymnastics champions this weekend. DeJesus had an all-around score of 37.725, and won the vault (9.6), uneven bars (9.4), and floor exercises (9.6). She was also third in the balance beam (9.4).

Taylor Brown, Trumbull basketball: Brown was named the tournament MVP after the Trumbull Golden Eagles defeated defending champion Stamford, 44-35, in the FCIAC final last Thursday at Ludlowe High School. Brown, who had seven points in the final, had a big semifinal last Tuesday, scoring a team-high 11 points and hitting a game-tying three-pointer with four seconds to play in overtime. The Eagles eventually defeated Warde, 36-34, in triple OT.

Jessica Ware, Greenwich ice hockey: Ware earned MVP honors with a shutout as the Cardinals won their first FCIAC girls ice hockey championship, 2-0, over the Darien Blue Wave Saturday at Terry Connors. The freshman goalie made 15 saves and Greenwich scored both of its goals in the third period.

Morgan McCormick, Wilton track and field: McCormick, a junior, ran to victory in the 3200 meters at the State Open indoor track and field championships, capping off a sweep of the FCIAC, Class L and Open titles in the event — something she also did last fall in cross country. It was the fourth straight race in which she’s set a new school record in the event. After running a time of 11:08 at the FCIAC East Division championships in late January, she’s run 11:04 at the FCIAC championships, 11:00at the Class L championships, and 10:56 at the State Open.

Vote below by Sunday, Mar 5, 2017:

Watch Coffee Break and Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network on Monday, Mar 6, to find out who won and hear who the next week’s nominees are.

