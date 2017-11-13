Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 9 Fall

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have been nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 9 of the 2017 fall sports season— sponsored by OrthoConnecticut. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks
The week 8 winners were Veronica O’Rourke of the St. Joseph girls soccer team and Matt Cerminaro of the Fairfield Warde football team.
The week 9 winners (voting will be open until Sunday, November 19, at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, November 20 at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Michael Hidalgo, Norwalk boys soccer
Hidalgo had a goal and an assist when the 20th-seeded Bears defeated 28th-seeded Fairfield Warde, 2-1, in the second round of the CIAC Class LL tournament last Wednesday. Hidalgo then scored with three seconds left in the second overtime to give Norwalk a 2-1 victory over Ridgefield in the Class LL quarterfinals.
Jaden Shirden, St. Joseph football
Shirden ran for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, as St. Joseph secured a home game in the upcoming Class S tournament with a 49-7 road win over Brien McMahon on Friday. He rushed for 100 yards on six carries.
Harvey Alexander, Wilton football
Alexander led the way as the Warriors routed the Westhill Vikings, 57-6, Friday night at Wilton High School. The senior running back had 22 carries for 209 yards, and scored six touchdowns.
Benjamin Seiple, Staples cross country
Seiple finished finished fifth to help lead the Staples Wreckers to a second-place team finish at the annual New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships Saturday in Belfast, Me. The senior ran to a time of 15:53.1 over 5,000 meters as three Wreckers placed in the top 11. Staples scored 103 points as a team, second only to Xavier’s 74.
Greg Gatto, Ridgefield football
Gatto set a school record by throwing seven touchdown passes in Ridgefield’s 55-8 rout of Fairfield Warde. The senior quarterback now has 35 TD passes this season.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Katherine Russack, Greenwich girls diving
Russack won the CIAC Class LL diving championship with a score of 486.10 at the finals last Wednesday in Middletown. She edged teammate Annabelle Pollack by 17 points, as the Cardinals swept the top three spots and had four divers on the top five. Russack was the runner-up at the FCIAC championships, and has earned a place at the State Open meet later this week.
Grace Vocalina, St. Joseph girls volleyball
Vocalina led the top-seeded Cadets from her setter position when St. Joseph defefeated Leis Mills, 3-0, in a Class M quarterfinal match on Friday. The senior had 31 assists and three aces for her top-seeded squad. Vocalina had 29 assists and three aces in the Cadets’ second round sweep of Tolland.
Christine Fiore, Darien girls soccer
Fiore had six saves when the ninth-seeded Blue Wave defeated eighth-seeded Shelton High, 2-1, in the second round of the Class LL tournament on Thursday. The senior added six more saves in Darien’s 1-0 win over top-seeded Suffield in Saturday’s quarterfinals
Katherine Reiss, New Canaan girls soccer
Reiss scored all three of New Canaan’s goals in the CIAC Class L tournament, as the 25th-seeded Rams upset higher seeds in the first two rounds before falling to No. 1 RHAM in the quarterfinals. Reiss had both goals, including the game-winner in the first overtime as New Canaan topped No. 8 Wethersfield in the first round, and her goal in the 54th minute gave the Rams a 1-0 win over No. 9 Notre Dame-Fairfield in Thursday’s second round.
Ashley Wright, Staples girls soccer
Wright set up Marlo von der Ahe’s goal in regulation and then converted the clinching penalty kick as Staples defeated Trumbull, 2-1, in the Class LL quarterfinals.
