Vote: HAN FCIAC Athletes of Week 2

It’s not Christmas vacation in Connecticut without high school sports tournaments and we found 14 boys and girls worthy of HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week nominations for the second week of the winter season.

Last week’s winners were Sofie Sogaard of Ridgefield girls indoor track & field and Michael Ceci of Greenwich Wrestling.

While many Fairfield County students were getting ready for Christmas vacation, the FCIAC student-athletes were just getting warmed up. The winter sports season, with a heavy focus on ice hockey and basketball, is underway with nonconference play around the state. Most of the official FCIAC games begin after the New Year.

As the official broadcasting partner of the FCIAC, the HAN Network’s sports editors and sports broadcasters each week recognize the top male and a female athletes during each week of the season. The nominees and poll are all below.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week nominees

Georgia Cassidy, Darien Ice Hockey

Cassidy, a senior forward, had five goals and four assists during two Darien wins last week. In a rematch of last year’s FCIAC final on Monday, Cassidy had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Wave past Ridgefield, 8-2. She then added two goals and two assists as Darien blanked Wilton/Norwalk, 10-0, on Wednesday.

Gianna Bruno, New Canaan Ice Hockey

Bruno, a sophomore and second-year varsity player for the Rams, had a big game in a 3-0 shutout of the Greenwich Cardinals last Monday. A wing on the first line, Bruno scored the Rams’ second goal during a power play in the third period. She then helped ice the victory when she assisted on Brooke Deane’s goal in the third period.

Caroline Benneville, Greenwich Basketball

Benneville led Greenwich with 26 points during a 63-50 win over Darien on Monday. She hit five three-pointers in the game, and was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

Taylor Brown, Trumbull Basketball

Browned drained a three-point shot with three seconds remaining to give the Golden Eagles a 41-40 win over defending champion Ridgefield on Monday. Brown had 14 points, which included a pair of three-pointers, to lead Trumbull’s scoring. She also netted 12 points in a 47-43 win over Darienon Wednesday.

Brooke Jonsson, Wilton-Norwalk Ice Hockey

Wilton/Norwalk goalie Brooke Jonsson made an incredible 87 saves during the Warriors’ 10-0 loss to Darien last Wednesday. Jonsson faced 95 shots while playing 43 minutes of the game.

Talia Hendel, Staples Basketball

Talia Hendel scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Wreckers defeated Danbury High, 36-23, on Wednesday. Staples is now 4-1.

Claudia Tucci, Trumbull Basketball

Claudia Tucci scored nine points and had 10 rebounds when the Eagles moved to 3-1 on the season with a 47-43 road win over Darien on Wednesday. Tucci also had nine points during Trumbull’s 41-40 win over Ridgefield on Monday.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week nominees

Jamerikah Green-Younger, Brien McMahon Boys Basketball

Green-Younger scored in double digits twice last week. On Monday, the junior guard collected 17 points, seven rebounds, and a pair of steals as the Senators defeated Cheshire, 62-47. Green-Younger then netted 24 points in McMahon’s 85-69 win over Waterford on Wednesday.

Wilton wrestler Nick Rende dominated in the 113-pound weight bracket to win the championship at the competitive Guilford Wrestling Tournament. — J.B. Cozens photo

Nick Rende, Wilton Wrestling

Wilton wrestler Nick Rende dominated in the 113-pound weight bracket to win the championship at the very competitive Guilford Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 19. Rende, a sophomore, was 4-0 with two pins, winning a 12-0 major decision in the finals. After the first week of the season, he was 7-0 with four pins.

Jack Williams, Wilton Basketball

Williams, a junior captain, netted a career-high 30 points in the Warriors’ 67-54 win over Masuk Wednesday night at Zeoli Field House. His day included three three-point baskets and five free throws. Williams scored eight of Wilton’s 10 points in the first quarter, and had six of the Warriors’ first 15 points in the fourth quarter.

David Voigt, Darien Ice Hockey

Voigt helped the Blue Wave improve to 2-0 as he made 28 saves in a 4-1 win over Fairfield Prep on Wednesday. Voigt faced 29 shots, allowing only a second-period goal after Darien had taken a 2-0 lead.

Nico Laveris, Stamford Boys Basketball

Nico Laveris, a junior guard for the Black Knights, had a game-high 34 points during Stamford’s 70-64 win over Newtown on Monday. Laveris drained five three-pointers, six two-point baskets, and was 7-of-11 from the free throw line.

Greg Lawrence, Fairfield Ludlowe Basketball

Lawrence scored 20 points and took down 12 rebounds for the Falcons in their 66-53 victory over Bassick of Bridgeport on Wednesday. He also added 14 points during Ludlowe’s 55-39 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield on Saturday. Ludlowe is now 3-0.

Justin Jordan, Darien Basketball

Justin Jordan made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points when the Blue Wave defeated Trumbull, 59-55, on Wednesday.