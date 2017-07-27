Watch: Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, July 27

With a hearing on proposed trout and salmon stamps now on the schedule, Yankee Fisherman revisits an explanation of where your fishing license money goes Thursday, July 27, at 1 p.m. Watch the show below:

Peter Hyatt and Peter Aarrestad from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited in January that federal law requires all money from license and permit sales — such as trout and salmon stamps — by law must go to outdoor recreation, not the state’s general fund.

Requiring the purchase of trout and salmon stamps and extending the catch-and-release section of the Mill River in Easton and Fairfield are among the proposed regulation changes up for hearing Wednesday, Aug. 9.