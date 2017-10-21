Watch: FCIAC Tailgate at Tiger Hollow

Before the Ridgefield Tigers and Wilton Warriors face-off on Saturday, Oct. 21, watch FCIAC Tailgate, HAN Network’s live pre-game show. Tailgate is live at 11:30 a.m., with Frank Granito, John Kovach, Kevin Coleman and Kate Czaplinski, HAN sports editors and special guests. Kickoff of Ridgefield v. Wilton is at 1:30 p.m.
Frank, Kevin and John will be previewing the football game as well as talking to players and coaches from both teams.
As we continue our partnership with Make-A-Wish CT , Kate interviewS three Ridgefield Wish Kids about their once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Make-A-Wish CT will also have a table set up at Saturday’s game, thanks to support from the Ridgefield High community.
Watch the show below:
CategoriesHAN Live SliderHAN Network