After working with the likes of Alicia Keys,Britney Spears and Madonna, Billy Blanks Jr. is taking on Connecticut. Blanks joins Denise DiGrigoli on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss his journey in the fitness and dance world and the obstacles he overcame to succeed.

The dancer, director and choreographer, who recently moved with his son to Greenwich, has been named artistic director at the renovated Wall Street Theater in Norwalk. Tune in as Blanks recalls some significant events that have happened behind the scenes.

Watch the show below:

As a young boy, Blanks helped his father — Tae Bo founder Billy Blanks — lead fitness classes. Those times planted the seed for what’s become Dance It Out, which, with the help of the ABC business-pitch show “Shark Tank,” is taught across America and in countries around the world. Billy is a special guest at the Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017.

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise airs live on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 12:30 p.m., offering motivational and inspirational talk, with some humor.