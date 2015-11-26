Darien’s Mark Evanchick (90) closes in on New Canaan QB Michael Collins during the 2014 Turkey Bowl. The two record-setting seniors meet again in this year’s Turkey Bowl-FCIAC Championship. — Dave Stewart photo

Watch Darien and New Canaan in Turkey Bowl for free today!

The 50th FCIAC Football Championship pits defending champion Darien (8-0) and rival New Canaan (8-0)

Due to technical concerns about our pay-per-view platform on Thanksgiving morning, the HAN Network will be broadcasting the Turkey Bowl between Darien and New Canaaan for free. We are switching to our free platform to make sure each viewer has a quality broadcast.

The game can now be seen at live.han.network or any HAN Network website including ncadvertiser.com and darientimes.com. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m.; a live preview show begins at 10 a.m. Or at the video player below:

Our pay-per-view patrons will receive a full refund. Please support the advertisers on this broadcast: Bankwell, Coastal Orthopaedics, Karl Chevrolet, Walter Stewarts Market, Darien Sport Shop, Football University, The Hospital For Special Surgery, Innovative Health & Rehabilitation, Pamby Motors and The Dock Shop.

During a morning test of our pay-per-view streaming platform, there was unusual buffering that we do not experience on our free platform. Providing a quality broadcast of the 50th FCIAC Football Championship is the HAN Network’s top concern so we are switching to our trusted free streaming platform, which has been successful throughout the fall season.

by Kate Czaplinski - Nov 24, 2015

by Joshua Fisher - Nov 26, 2015
  • mnowacki

    Thanks for another “technical glitch” from the HAN networks—this time caught before “Air Marinelli” took the field. Credits to the San Diego offensive scheme developed under Dan Fouts as “Air Coryelle”, the coach of the Chargers.

