Due to technical concerns about our pay-per-view platform on Thanksgiving morning, the HAN Network will be broadcasting the Turkey Bowl between Darien and New Canaaan for free. We are switching to our free platform to make sure each viewer has a quality broadcast.
The game can now be seen at live.han.network or any HAN Network website including ncadvertiser.com and darientimes.com. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m.; a live preview show begins at 10 a.m. Or at the video player below:
Our pay-per-view patrons will receive a full refund. Please support the advertisers on this broadcast: Bankwell, Coastal Orthopaedics, Karl Chevrolet, Walter Stewarts Market, Darien Sport Shop, Football University, The Hospital For Special Surgery, Innovative Health & Rehabilitation, Pamby Motors and The Dock Shop.
During a morning test of our pay-per-view streaming platform, there was unusual buffering that we do not experience on our free platform. Providing a quality broadcast of the 50th FCIAC Football Championship is the HAN Network’s top concern so we are switching to our trusted free streaming platform, which has been successful throughout the fall season.
mnowacki