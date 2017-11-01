Watch: Trumbull’s first selectman candidates Lavoie, Tesoro and Redgate

It’s a three-way race for first selectman of Trumbull. Paul Lavoie, Vicki Tesoro and Michael Redgate visited HAN studios recently for our 2017 Candidate Conversations.
HAN spoke with each candidate, touching on topics including taxes, the community center proposal, council districts and more.
Redgate is a local business manager and an active volunteer, running as an unaffiliated candidate. Tesoro, a democrat, is a Board of Finance member who previously served on the Town Council and challenged First Selectman Tim Herbst in 2015. Lavoie is a Board of Education member who previously served on the town’s Board of Finance and Board of Assessment Appeals.
The interviews are below, in the order each was recorded.
Watch Michael Redgate’s interview below:
Watch Vicki Tesoro’s interview below:
Watch Paul Lavoie’s interview below:
HAN Network will be live on Election Night, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. — with results and analysis from around Southwestern Connecticut. Watch it live at HAN.Network.