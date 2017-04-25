Wish Kid Devin Banks, a third grade student in Weston, is excitedly preparing for his trip to South Africa to see his favorite animals in their natural habitat. Devin has hemophilia, which prevents him from doing some of things he wants to do — like play football.

Devin and Nicole Miles of Make-A-Wish CT join Kate Czaplinski Tuesday to discuss his dream trip and how you can support local children’s wishes come true.

Watch the interview below:

Over the years, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has been consistent in granting the wishes of local kids, but none of it would be possible without the help of everyone within the community. As the need for wishes grows, so does the need for continued generosity. With 70% of wishes involving air travel, the miles donated will be extremely beneficial for the wish kids. The HAN Network is supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut with the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign. With a goal of 300,000 donated airline miles, you can help make travel wishes come true.

You may donate unused Delta or United miles directly to the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign by visiting CT.WISH.ORG/HANNetwork. JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines also accept airline miles donations that support Make-A-Wish through their airline mile donation programs, which can be contributed through their individual websites.