Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, April 27, 2017

There’s a beautiful piece of water visible from I-95 just east of New Haven. And the owners want you to know that you can fish it.

Jeff Yale, program specialist for the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority, will give us details on fishing Lake Saltonstall. It’s open to the public, but with limited, controlled access. There are boats, but not too many, and they’re not too powerful. There are fish. And all around there are trails and plenty of wildlife to see.

The DEEP EnCon police arrested five fisherman for poaching stripers on Milford this week.

The Mianus and Nutmeg chapters of Trout Unlimited are working together to rehabilitate the Mill River this weekend. And TU’s Northeast Regional is on the horizon, May 5-7 in New Jersey, and Yankee Fisherman will be there.

Monroe is getting ready for its annual children’s fishing derby, set for May 20.

And two organizations are joining forces to get Soundkeeper back on the water of the Long Island Sound.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.