Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

We’re ringing out the old and ringing in the new on the waters of Connecticut on the first Yankee Fisherman of 2017, set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at han.network.

NE Bassin’ put the wraps on its 2016 season, and announced plans for 2017, during its inaugural banquet at Anthony’s Ocean View last fall, and we were there to hear the message from NE Bassin’ owner Jamie Verab.

Tradition was renewed on New Year’s Day when members of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and friends, gathered for their traditional first fishing outing of the year. The destination for 2017 was again the Norwalk River in Wilton, and several new anglers were being taught the techniques as the new year dawned.

The New Year means the end of the Christmas season, and Mianus TU is collecting trees Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 14, at Merwin Meadows to use discarded evergreens to restore the Norwalk River.

