Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Nov. 9: Fishing on a global scale and closer to home

We’ll talk fishing on a global scale, then closer to home on Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, Thursday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at han.network.

Nehl Horton, new president of the International Game Fish Association, leads off the show, sharing his vision for the organization, the creation of the Worldwide Anglers Relief Fund to help fishermen after disasters, and the IGFA’s global fishing contest.

Jeff Yates of Trout Unlimited then joins us to talk about the Embrace A Stream Challenge. TU National and Orvis have collaborated to fund grants targeting small local projects, and now donors can help chapters win even more money to improve habitat for fish.

Watch the show below:

We’ll also talk about the Nov. 21 visit to the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited by Greg Myerson of World Record Striper Co. and look at reports from around the area.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.