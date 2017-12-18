Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, December 18, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are breaking down the opening weekend of Connecticut High School hockey.

Our hosts look back on the opening weekend for high school hockey and some of the marquee match ups amongst this year’s state contenders. Frank and Kevin share their thoughts on how this season will shape up, who got off on the right foot and who needs to improve heading forward.

Plus we look ahead to boys basketball as their season will tip off this week.