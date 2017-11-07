Election 2017: Live results, analysis Nov. 7

HAN Network’s Election Night live coverage returns with local results and analysis on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., HAN’s news staff, with hosts John Kovach and Kate Czaplinski, will be live on HAN.Network. As the results roll in around Southwestern Connecticut, HAN’s live broadcast will feature interviews with community editors and reporters out in the field, local politicians and video from candidate headquarters.

Watch our Election Night coverage below:

“HAN Network’s Election Night broadcast allows us to showcase our newsgathering prowess in Fairfield and New Haven counties,” said Martin V. Hersam, chief executive officer of the HAN Network. “The seasoned editors and reporters of HAN’s award-winning newspapers know all these communities and the key issues that make them tick. We’ll have the results and the stories behind them. We hope you tune in.”

If you miss Election Night, watch Coffee Break at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a recap of results and the top races.

The HAN Network’s broadcasting division covers local high school sports, news and lifestyle topics at HAN.Network and on all our community news sites.