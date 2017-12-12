HAN 2017-2018 Winter Preview: Westhill Vikings

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools before the winter sports season gets underway. The 12th stop on the 2017-2018 HAN FCIAC Winter Tour brought us to Westhill High School in Stamford on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

HAN Network’s Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains and members of the Vikings’ winter teams. Those interviews can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the boys basketball captains Sam Lombino and D’Aeren Carson.

Here’s our interview with the girls basketball captains Grace Hansen, Meaghan Lavelle and Samantha Johns-Folkes.

Here’s our interview with the gymnastics captains Samantha Page and Stephanie Melia.

Here’s our interview with the boys ice hockey captains Cooper Healy and Ryan Hart.

Here’s our interview with the boys indoor track captain Josh Appel.

Here’s our interview with the girls indoor captains Amanda Deenihan, Wincharm Grant and Kimberly Holly.

Here’s our interview with the swimming and diving captain Jordan Jang.

Here’s our interview with the wrestling captains Marco Alvarado and Chase Parrot.

Here’s our interview with the winter cheerleading captains Chelsea Valdez and Athena Christon.

Here’s our interview with the girls ice hockey captain Mary Leydon.

Here’s our interview with the skiing captain Antonia Beilage.

