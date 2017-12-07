HAN 2017-2018 Winter Preview: Wilton Warriors

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools before the winter sports season gets underway. The 7th stop on the 2017-2018 HAN FCIAC Winter Tour brought us to Wilton High School on Thursday, Dec. 7.

HAN Network’s Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains and members of the Warriors’ winter teams. All those videos can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the girls basketball captains Claire Gulbin, Emily Tuin and Caroline Sweeny.

Here’s our interview with the boys ski team captains Michael Hueglin, August Theoharides and Patrick Verrilli.

Here’s our interview with the girls ski team captains Julia Bonnist and Katie Reid.

Here’s our interview with the boys swimming and diving captains Jack Lewis, Jason Cai and Jackson Dill.

Here’s our interview with the boys hockey captains Jack DiNanno, Connor Drake, Dean DiNanno.

Here’s our interview with the boys indoor track captains Chris Colbert, Ricky Tomasetti and Richard Dineen.

Here’s our interview with the boys basketball captains Kyle Maatallah and Robbie Hermann.

Here’s our interview with the girls hockey captains Izzy Najah, Molly Thomas, Shannon McEveney and Anna Bean.

Here’s our interview with the girls indoor track captains Molly Ward, Lizzy Lynch and Cova Perez.

Here’s our interview with the winter cheerleading captains Sophie Ackerman and Elizabeth Costello.

Here’s our interview with the wrestling captains Finnegan McGovern, Zach Zeyher and Nicholas Rende.

To follow our FCIAC winter game schedule, visit https://live.han.network/schedule/. Watch games from last winter season here.