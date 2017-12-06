HAN FCIAC 2017-18 winter preview: McMahon Senators

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools before the winter sports season gets underway.The third stop on the 2017-2018 HAN FCIAC Winter Tour brought us to Brien McMahon High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains and members of the Senators’ winter teams. All those videos can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the basketball captain and seniors: Justin Forde, Xavier Rosas-McCare, Paul Louis.

Here’s our interview with the girls basketball captains Tatiana Arias, Meagan Bombace, Angelica De Los Santos and Kassandra Scott.

Here’s our interview with the boys indoor track captains Akeim Murphy, Troy Bardos, Michael Macari, Stephen Kostohryz and Jack Keller.

Here’s our interview with the girls indoor track captains Taylor Morton, Savannah Buzzeo, Jazmin Bien-Aime, Mikayla Fosina and Savannah Bromley.

Here’s our interview with the ice hockey captain Remy Gibson.

Here’s our interview with the wrestling captains Nick Marson, Maddy Gordon, Syrus Bradley and Justin Cardenas.

Here’s our interview with the winter cheerleading captains Zanayia DeJesus and Valentina Zuleta.

To follow our FCIAC winter game schedule, visit https://live.han.network/schedule/ for updates and watch games from last winter season here.