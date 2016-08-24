Herbst on CT Pulse: First selectman responds to recent criticism

Kate and Josh have Trumbull's first selectman in studio to talk social media attacks, leadership style

CT Pulse hosts Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher, both former Connecticut newspaper editors, are joined by Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst. The first selectman joins the show to respond to criticisms about his social media behavior.

Watch live at 12:30 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, (or later on-demand) in the video player below:

Later in the show, Josh and Kate discuss some of the news stories to follow this week.

Finally, Cartoonist Doug Smith shares the week’s editorial cartoons.

CT Pulse is hosted by Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher, both former Connecticut newspaper editors. Watch it live, Wednesday’s at 12:30.

by Kate Czaplinski - Aug 24, 2016

by John Kovach - Aug 25, 2016
  • Shaggy Francis

    WOW! He will not even admit that his actions and his social media demeanor is about as juvenile as one can get!!! hahahahahaha

  • Shaggy Francis

    Well done Josh on taking this yahoo to task…well done well done well done.

  • Stuart Wessler

    Good job Josh. I cannot believe that he called your boss, not you, after last week’s show. However, that is his modus operandi.

  • Shaggy Francis

    Liar. Liar. Liar.

