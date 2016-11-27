HAN On Demand: CT Class LL football quarterfinal: Greenwich vs. Darien

Undefeated Darien takes on FCIAC foe Greenwich in the Connecticut state Class LL football quarterfinals at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 29. You can watch the game live at 6:30 p.m. (pregame coverage begins with a special Nutmeg Sports live at 4 p.m.) in the video players below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app:
The No. 1 Blue Wave (10-0) bent but didn’t break in another Turkey Bowl thriller against arch-rival No. 2 New Canaan. The Rams scored 24 unanswered points to force overtime in the final seconds. But Darien sealed its fifth straight Turkey Bowl victory with a field goal and an interception in the first overtime round. (Rewatch HAN Network’s live coverage of Turkey Bowl XXIII!)
Greenwich (7-3) needed a win and a fair amount of help to secure the eighth and final spot in Connecticut’s big school football division. The Cardinals took care of Staples and all the other games fell their way.
Until Thanksgiving, Greenwich had given Darien its toughest game of the 2016 season. You can rewatch the HAN Network’s live coverage of that Sept. 24 game here.
Along with live HD and play-by-play of this Class LL matchup, we’ll have score updates and more from around the state as 15 other games are played at the same time.
How to watch
HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:
Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.
Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.
On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.
On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.
Broadcast booth: HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito will lead the call on Tuesday. He’ll be joined by HAN lead analyst John Kovach in the booth and HAN’s Kevin Coleman on the sidelines.
Joe Pankowski