Live Tuesday: FCIAC Girls Basketball – Brien McMahon @ Bridgeport Central

The Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers host Brien McMahon in FCIAC girls basketball live on the HAN Network on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

You can watch the HAN Network’s live pregame show at 5:00 p.m. and the game live at HAN.Network, or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED 1O MINUTES BEFORE THE PREGAME SHOW.

The first live broadcast of the winter season on the HAN Network will showcase two strong programs in FCIAC girls basketball. The Senators of Brien McMahon will face the Hilltoppers of Bridgeport Central in an intriguing matchup in the first week of the regular season.

With two games under their belt already, the Senators come into this game with a 1-1 record. They defeated Darien 46-38 in the first game of the season but then fell short against Fairfield Warde 47-41 on Saturday night. Head coach Derek Sellers hopes a mix of experience and young talent can push the Senators to a postseason berth. The Senators will lean on seniors Tatiana Arias, Angelica De Los Santos and Kassandra Scott to get the season off to a winning start.

The Central Hilltoppers come into this game having lost their first two games of the season to Norwalk and Trumbull. Central will rely on senior captains, Khadijat Amoo and Sydney Coleman to help get this program back to its winning ways.

Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

