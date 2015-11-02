The missing Sunny Daes cow was dragged onto the Fairfield Ludlowe High School campuspic.twitter.com/pQgWTrIrrj — HAN Network (@HANNetworkCT) November 2, 2015

If only the cow could talk.

Daesy, a fiberglass cow, stolen from her pasture in front of Sunny Daes Ice Cream at 808 Post Road in Fairfield over the weekend, was found Monday afternoon near Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

Police report the cow, which stands 4 feet by 5 feet, about 400 pounds was stolen some time between 11:45 Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Fairfield Police responded the back of the school, near where Daesy was located. Police loaded the cow into a truck, to bring her back home.

Police and the store’s owner told reporters they believe the cow was taken as a Halloween prank. In 2005 Daesy was taken and found near the railroad tracks.

The cow is reportedly valued at $1,500.

Here is the complete video from the scene:

