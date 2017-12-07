Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Dec. 7

Three friends are about to invite you along on their fishing journey, and will stop by Yankee Fisherman on the HAN Network Thursday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. to give us a sneak peek.

Fishing Chronicles: The Search follows Mike Preete, Justin Suarez and Chris Wahl on angling adventures around the globe. They’ll stop by to tell us how the show came to be, what sets it apart from other fishing shows, and how to keep up with their travels.

We’ll also talk about improvements to a dock coming to Milford, and get ready for the holidays with two events at The Dock Shop, our sponsor, set for Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

Watch the show below:

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.